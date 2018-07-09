With Pruitt Gone, Dems Target Ex-SEAL Zinke for Pushing ‘White People, Christian’ Agenda

A state university professor suggested Friday that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke favors Americans based on race, religion and the potential to increase fuel consumption.

Zinke posted a gym photo on Twitter Friday of himself exercising on an elliptical. In the photo, he is wearing a shirt that says, “I stand for the flag. I kneel for the cross.” The caption read, “I’d rather run on the @NationalMallNPS but the @Interior gym’s elliptical is better on the old knees.”

I’d rather run on the @NationalMallNPS but the @Interior gym’s elliptical is better on the old knees. 🏃🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VaHfWvsqPx — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) July 6, 2018

Michael Leroy Oberg teaches History at the State University of New York at Geneseo (SUNY Geneseo).

He runs a blog and wrote “Native America: A History,” a textbook on the history of America’s indigenous people.

He responded to Zinke in a later-deleted tweet suggesting that the Interior secretary may be the next to leave the administration after former-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday.

“@SecretaryZinke stands for white people, Christianity and his corporate overlords. He would dig for coal in his mother’s spleen if he thought he could extract something he could burn for fuel. Pruitt’s gone. Will Zinke be next?” Oberg’s tweet stated.

Among other things, Zinke is a former Navy SEAL, a group not known for giving up easily — or being easily bullied. Liberals like Oberg should be careful about the targets they pick. – READ MORE

White House chief of staff John Kelly told Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt that President Trump wanted him to step down before confirming his resignation on Thursday, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Sources told Bloomberg that Pruitt had no intention of resigning and was surprised and devastated by the request.

Kelly’s ask came after reports that Pruitt’s staff would “scrub” events from his calendar before making the entries public — according to Bloomberg, the revelation embarrassed Trump, ultimately prompting him to call for Pruitt’s resignation.

The reported “secret” calendars could be in violation of the Federal Records Act, adding to the more than a dozen allegations that Pruitt violated ethical or spending standards while serving as EPA administrator. – READ MORE

