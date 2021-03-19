With 13,000 ‘Kids In Cages’, We Remember When Biden Vowed To “Flood The Border” When Elected

As Congressional GOP push the line that President Biden created the current border crisis thanks to his early executive actions on immigration and a ‘pathway to citizenship,’ and White House officials insisting it isn’t a crisis, let’s first take a trip down memory lane and review what Biden said during the first Democratic primary debate.

In response to a question on immigration, Biden said that he would make sure there would be an “immediate surge to the border.” While it’s unclear from his answer who exactly would be doing the surging, he also insisted that ‘people seeking asylum deserve to be heard.’

Biden: “I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediate surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum they deserve to be heard, that’s who we are, we are nation that says if you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression you should come.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Fast forward to today, as the border crisis – which is exactly what it is – worsens:

As Summit News’ Steve Watson detailed earlier, the crisis at the border continues to accelerate, as CBS News reported Tuesday that there are now more than 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children being held in prison like cells by US authorities. – READ MORE

