Wisconsin’s Supreme Court strikes down governor’s ‘safer at home’ order

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down the state’s “safer at home” order Wednesday, saying Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order through the end of May.

The court ruled four to three in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the order issued last month by Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm.

All future lockdown orders must go through the legislature, the ruling said. The court denied a request from Republicans for a six-day stay, instead striking down the order immediately.

Evers issued a stay-at-home order in March which was supposed to expire April 24. But the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm, an Evers appointee, extended it to May 26.

Republicans asked the Supreme Court on April 21 to block the extension, arguing that it amounts to an administrative rule, which requires legislative approval.

Evers’ administration argued that state law clearly gives the executive branch broad authority to enact emergency measures to control communicable diseases. Attorney General Josh Kaul also noted that Evers’ order was similar to that in at least 42 other states and has saved many lives. – READ MORE

