Wisconsin teacher allegedly calls Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis ‘awesome,’ gets placed on leave

A Wisconsin public school teacher was reportedly placed on leave this week after he allegedly called Rush Limbaugh‘s advanced cancer diagnosis “awesome” and said he hopes the radio host’s death is painful.

“limbaugh absolutely should have to suffer from cancer. it’s awesome that he’s dying, and hopefully it is as quick as it is painful,” Travis Sarandos, who teaches in Milwaukee, allegedly tweeted Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sarandos was replying to another tweet whose author said they hoped Limbaugh recovered quickly and would advocate for affordable health care for everyone, the newspaper reported.

The teacher’s tweet sparked a backlash after local radio host Mark Belling posted it on his blog Tuesday.

Milwaukee Public Schools first said Sarandos did not speak for the district but later confirmed he had been placed on leave. – READ MORE