Wisconsin says, due to lockdown, it will give driver’s licenses to teens without making them take a road test

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has stopped Americans from doing a lot of things — shopping, hitting the theaters, going to church, working — but in Wisconsin it will not stop teenagers from getting their driver’s licenses.

No, the state won’t be ramping up extra road tests to take care of a backlog after halting the driving exams in mid-March due to the pandemic. Instead, the state’s Department of Transportation has decided to let 16- and 17-year-olds get their licenses without completing a road test

The state says it currently faces a backlog of about 16,000 road test requests, WCCO-TV reported Tuesday, so the government decided it is going to give driver’s licenses — they’re calling them “probationary licenses” — to teens without the bothersome road test.

Starting May 11, WisDOT is waiving road test requirements for kids under 18 who have finished drivers ed, completed driving practice requirements, and have received written endorsement from their parent to skip the road test, WCCO said. – READ MORE

