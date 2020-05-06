Wisconsin Judge Slams Dem Governor’s Stay-At-Home Orders: ‘The Very Definition Of Tyranny’

During oral arguments on Tuesday over a lawsuit filed by Wisconsin GOP legislators to bar the state from extending Governor Tony Evers’ stay-at-home orders, a conservative judge called the decision to implement stay-at-home orders “the very definition of tyranny.”

“The 90 minutes of argument, heard remotely by video conference, came after Evers, a Democrat, and leaders from both parties in the Legislature met for the first time to discuss a bipartisan response to the pandemic, which through Tuesday afternoon had killed 353 Wisconsin residents and sickened more than 8,500,” the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Evers first issued his stay-at-home order on March 24, then extended it to April 16 to expire on May 26.

State Assistant Attorney General Colin Roth stated that “people will die” if the extension order were to be repealed and nothing replaced it, according to The Hill. That prompted Judge Rebecca Bradley to counter, “My question for you is, where in the constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single, unelected Cabinet secretary to compel almost 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don’t comply, with no input from the Legislature, without the consent of the people?”

Bradley continued, “Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work, among other ordinarily lawful activities?” – READ MORE

