Wisconsin Forces Employees to Wear Masks at Home Alone During Zoom Meetings

Wisconsin’s state government is forcing government employees to wear masks while at home alone during Zoom meetings.

Yes, you read that correctly … Even if you are in your own home. Even if you are in your own home alone (not that that should matter), the fascist Democrats who now run the Wisconsin state government are forcing employees to wear masks during online meetings:

In an email to employees sent out on July 31, the head of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources not only reminded employees of Gov. Tony Evers’ mask order going into effect on Aug. 1, he also said that every DNR employee must wear a mask … even while on a teleconference.

“Also, wear your mask, even if you are home, to participate in a virtual meeting that involves being seen — such as on Zoom or another video-conferencing platform — by non-DNR staff,” Preston Cole said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others.”

Even though wearing a mask at home does absolutely nothing to protect or improve anyone’s safety, the State is still forcing people to wear them for one reason and one reason only… Because it can. – READ MORE

