Winter to feature ‘Polar Coaster’ mix of frigid temperatures, snow: Farmers’ Almanac

Enjoy the last days of summer, because a wild ride apparently is in store this winter.

The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting that “bitterly cold winter conditions” will be in place from areas east of the Rockies all the way to the Appalachians, with the coldest outbreakof the season arriving during the final week of January and lasting through the beginning of February.

“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” editor Peter Geiger said in a statement on the company’s website.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN’S PATH: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Farmer’s Almanac said that this upcoming winter will be “filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a ‘Polar Coaster.'”

Included in this year’s outlook is the prediction of free-falling, frigid temperatures from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes. The big cities in the Northeast are may also experience colder-than-normal temperatures for much of the upcoming winter. – READ MORE