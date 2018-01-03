WINNING: Trump Reduced Refugees By 70% His First Year In Office

According to a new report from the Center of Immigration Studies, President Donald Trump cut refugees by a stunning 70% percent his first 11 months in office.

Analyzing State Department data, the study revealed that Mr. Trump, compared to the same time frame under his predecessor in 2016 (January-December), cut the entry of refugees from 93,668 to 28,875. President Trump also accepted more Christians than any other religion, a change from former President Obama.

Moreover, it’s important to note that the number of admitted refugees from nations considered a terrorist threat would have been substantially lower if it had not been for judicial blocks to the administration’s travel ban. For example, once the ban was implemented on December 8, only one refugee from such designated nations, a Somali, has been accepted into the country. – READ MORE

