Winning: Trump Receives All-Time High Approval Rating as the US Economy Soars

Nearly half of the voters in the U.S. have a favorable view of President Donald Trump according to a newly-released Gallup poll measuring the president’s approval rating from the second half of April.

A Gallup poll published on Friday showed that Trump’s approval rating hit 46% for the latter half of April, up from the 45% rating from the first half and putting the president at his highest Gallup approval rating to date.

According to the poll, Republicans stayed strongly in favor of Trump, with the president hitting a 91% approval rate amongst them. This is one point shy from matching Trump’s highest approval rating among Republicans of 92% in November.

Additionally, 12% of Democrats approve of the president, matching the highest it has been in the group since April 2017. – READ MORE