WINNING: Pence’s Warning To The NFL Made The CPAC Crowd Erupt Into Cheers Of ‘U-S-A!’ (VIDEO)
Vice President Mike Pence took a direct shot at NFL protesters by reminding the crowd present at his 2018 CPAC speech that “we always stand for our flag and our national anthem.”
And the crowd ate it up.
“It is great to be back at CPAC,” Pence opened. “And I stand here today with profound gratitude.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller