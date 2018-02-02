Winning: Hydrogen-Electric Truck-Maker Nikola to Build $1 Billion Arizona Plant, Creating 2,000 Jobs

Nikola Motor Company, a hydrogen-electric truck company, announced Tuesday it will build a $1 billion truck manufacturing plant in Arizona.

The company revealed that construction of the 500-acre Phoenix-area facility would begin in 2019 and production would start in 2021, adding that the plant would create an estimated 2,000 jobs and more than $1 billion in investment in the area, Fox Business reported.

Nikola, which is currently based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, primarily makes hydrogen-electric vehicles and hydrogen fueling stations.

Trevor Milton, Nikola’s founder and CEO, said the company looked at nine states and 30 potential factory locations before deciding on the west side Phoenix location.

“Arizona has the workforce to support our growth and a governor that was an entrepreneur himself. They understood what 2,000 jobs would mean to their cities and state,” Milton told the Phoenix Business Journal. “We will begin transferring our R&D and headquarters to Arizona immediately and hope to have the transition completed by October 2018.” – READ MORE

On Monday, oil giant Exxon Mobil touted Republicans’ tax reform legislation — but didn’t explicitly credit the reform — when it announced it would expand its United States investment by more than $50 billion over five years.

“These investments are underpinned by the unique strengths of our company and enhanced by the historic tax reform recently signed into law,” Darren Woods, the company’s CEO and chairman, said in a post.

Woods harped on President Donald Trump’s drastic corporate tax reduction from 35 to 21 percent, a move that Exxon said would translate into more jobs and economic expansion for the country.

Woods also touted “sound … regulatory policies that create a pro-growth business climate here in the U.S.” and cited how several other companies announced plans to invest in the country. – READ MORE

Anheuser-Busch’s new CEO said the company’s Belgium-based parent AB InBev is “very bullish” and committed to investing in the U.S. following the passage of President Trump’s tax overhaul legislation.

“We just finished our board meeting two weeks ago, where we said that we are committed to the U.S. market and that we are still very bullish on the U.S.” Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev’s North American zone president told FOX Business.

“We are also very excited because our plants that we have in the U.S, we are going to put in around $2 billion [worth] of investments,” he said. An annoucement that the company made back in May, a few months into Trump’s first term

Doukeris, who has only been at helm for less than a month, is tasked with growing U.S. sales, after many customers, especially millennials, have turned a cheek on iconic brands like Budweiser in favor of craft beers and spirits. – READ MORE