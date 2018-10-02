Winning: GE Appliances to Bring $200 Million, 400 Jobs to Louisville

Ge Appliances Announced Monday That It Would Be Bringing 400 Jobs And $200 Million In Investments To Louisville, Kentucky, To Expand Its Existing Dishwasher And Laundry Machine Manufacturing Facilities.

Haier Company, the Chinese parent company of GE Appliances, said in a statement Monday that it would invest $200 million in the facility to add a washer and dryer model to its production line, increase production for existing models by 20 percent, and increase production of plastic and stainless-steel dishwasher models by 35 percent.

“The investments we are making today continue our mission of creating product and production supersites where we can efficiently channel our innovation and manufacturing expertise by product line,” said Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances.

The added manufacturing jobs would reportedly pay $14 an hour, and the company estimates the $200 million would go towards creating an additional 13,500 jobs in Kentucky. – READ MORE

Trade ministers from the U.S., Mexico and Canada have reached a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Trump administration announced late Sunday night.

The new pact, which is being called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is a major step toward completing one of Trump’s signature campaign promises and gives the president a concrete policy win to tout on the campaign trail this fall. It also sets the stage for what is sure to be a high-stakes fight to get the agreement passed by Congress before it can become law.

The Trump administration already formally notified Congress at the end of August of its plans to sign a new pact and faced a deadline of the end of September to provide a draft of the agreement.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in late August that officials are planning to sign with their Canadian and Mexican counterparts by the end of November — a date that would also satisfy Mexico, which is eager to have current President Enrique Peña Nieto sign the deal before his successor takes over Dec. 1.

“It’s a great win for the president and a validation for his strategy in the area of international trade,” a senior administration official said on a call with reporters late Sunday. – READ MORE