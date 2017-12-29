Winning: American Unemployment Claims Stay at Record 17-Year Low

American unemployment benefits claims remain at a 17-year record low, according to new data released on Thursday from by the U.S. Department of Labor.

American workers filed 245,000 claims for state unemployment benefits during the week that ended on December 23, according to seasonally adjusted jobless statistics published on Thursday.

Since mid-October, unemployment claims have ranged 223,000 to 252,000 workers.

The American economy reached its 147th straight week that unemployment claims dipped below 300,000, which marks the longest unemployment streak since 1970.

The unemployment rate has reached a 17-year low at 4.1 percent as the economy added 228,000 jobs in November, more than double the roughly 100,000 jobs per month needed to keep up with the growth in the working-age population.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *