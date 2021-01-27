Winner of Food Network show charged with child abuse murder of white 3-year-old foster child. She criticized ‘white privilege’ on social media.

A woman who criticized “white privilege” on social media was charged with the child abuse murder of her 3-year-old foster child, who was white.

The disturbing story unfolded in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Police allege that Ariel Robinson, 29, and her husband, Jerry Robinson, 34, inflicted a “series of blunt force injuries” on their adopted child, Victoria Rose Smith.

The parents called 911 on Jan. 15 to report that the child was unresponsive. When medical professionals arrived, they immediately suspected child abuse, according to the heavily redacted police report.

Smith was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, WYFF-TV reported.

The two were charged with homicide by child abuse, the TV station reported.

Ariel Robinson is best known for winning Season 20 of the Food Network show, “Worst Cooks in America” in August 2020. The network deleted the season where she won after she was charged with murder of her adopted child.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --