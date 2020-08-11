Willie Brown Advises Ex-Girlfriend Harris to Reject VP Slot

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown says ex-girlfriend Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) should decline Joe Biden’s offer to be his running mate if it is offered, calling the position a political “dead end.”

“Being picked for the vice presidency is obviously a huge honor, and if Biden wins, Harris would make history by being the first woman to hold the job. But the glory would be short-lived, and historically, the vice presidency has often ended up being a dead end,” Brown wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Harris, who is 31 years Brown’s junior, dated him in the mid-1990s when he was speaker of the California State Assembly. While they were dating, he appointed Harris to the high-paying California Medical Assistance Commission and Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. Harris split up with Brown shortly before he became San Francisco mayor in 1996.

Brown suggested Harris seek the position of attorney general if Biden wins instead, repeatedly citing its “power.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --