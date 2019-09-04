Williamson Asks Supporters to Use ‘Power of the Mind’ Against Hurricane Dorian

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson called on her Twitter followers to use their mind power and visualize Hurricane Dorian turning away from affected areas.

“The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas…may all be in our prayers now,” Williamson tweeted Wednesday. “Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm.”

Williamson later deleted the tweet and posted a replacement that merely called on her followers to pray for those in the path of Dorian. – READ MORE