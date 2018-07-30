True Pundit

Politics Satire

Williams: In Epic Rant, Comedian Asks If Bill Clinton Washed His Face With Syphilis (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

“OMG🤭 Do anybody know what happened to Bill Clinton Face? Please tell me what’s going on”

Comedian Terrence Williams ripped into Bill Clinton’s appearance on Monday in another one of his patented epic rants.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: