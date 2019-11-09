William Shatner gets into Twitter feud with millennials calling him a boomer: ‘That’s a compliment for me’

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner got into a heated Twitter exchange with millennial users who incorrectly targeted him with the popular “OK Boomer” jab.

For those unfamiliar, “OK Boomer” is a popular phrase used to dismiss the opinions of baby boomers that younger people deem irrelevant or uninformed. Shatner was commenting on a back-and-forth between “Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron and viewers upset about Sean Spicer’s continued presence on the show when one of his followers directed the “OK Boomer” jab at the 88-year-old actor.

Sweetheart, that’s a compliment for me. 😘 https://t.co/djCtjiGBwr — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 6, 2019

I feel it’s like one of those childish insults in fandom that seem to affect the delicate types to the point they meltdown & go over the rest of our heads as something ridiculous. 🤷🏼‍♂️ If the person posting it thinks they are making a dig; they are the fools. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/M9Okvu4lNo — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 6, 2019

🤣👇🏻 And the meek shall inherit… is that all your generation does is point fingers and blame others for their pity parties? You don’t get a participation trophy for life; you take what you get and play your best hand. It’s been that way since forever. 🙄 https://t.co/aUyVVUIfTK — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 6, 2019

Shatner was born in 1931 and is, by definition, not a boomer.

“I’m not really into pejoratives, but what’s the term for people when they can’t interpret a joke?” the user replied.

He continued: “I feel it’s like one of those childish insults in fandom that seem to affect the delicate types to the point they meltdown & go over the rest of our heads as something ridiculous,” he wrote. “If the person posting it thinks they are making a dig; they are the fools.” – READ MORE