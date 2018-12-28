William & Mary Apologizes After Donor Defends Kavanaugh, Blasts Kaepernick in Speech

William & Mary Law School Apologized This Week After A Donor Defended Brett Kavanaugh And Condemned Colin Kaepernick During A Speech On Campus.

James Woodrow McGlothin, the founder of The United Company, spoke at his alma mater earlier this year. According to a report from The College Fix, the school, The College of William & Mary is apologizing.

During his speech on campus, McGlothin addressed hot-button issues such as Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and Colin Kaepernick’s NFL protests. Although there is no audio or video from the event, several media outlets reported on McGlothin’s remarks based on comments from those that attended.

He touched on how immigrants were changing the values of this country, how leaders come from 2 parent households, how certain Americans wouldn’t be shot by the police if they were respectful, how Kavanaugh was wronged and the list goes on. – READ MORE