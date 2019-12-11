William Barr: FBI Falsified Documents to Continue Spying on Trump & Co. After Election

The nation’s top legal adviser accused the domestic intelligence and security service of forging documents to keep monitoring the incumbent president.

Attorney General William Barr (R) is convinced the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) used false papers to justify its constant monitoring of Donald Trump after he won the 2016 general election.

Barr revealed the FBI’s case for its Crossfire Hurricane operation fell apart after the election and the bureau failed to inform the court it found no incriminating evidence of wrongdoing between Trump associates and Russian officials.

“Their case collapsed after the election and they never told the court,” the attorney general said according to Breitbart.

The FBI then allegedly proceeded to request several renewals to continue its surveillance on the president.

“They kept on getting renewals on these applications,” Barr said. “There’s documents falsified in order to get these renewals. There were all kinds of withholding of information from the court.”

The attorney general has asked Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham to investigate what the FBI’s real agenda was in continuing to monitor the president.

"The question really is: what was the agenda after the election that kept them pressing ahead after their case collapsed?" Barr said. "This is the president of the United States [we are talking about]."