Who will watch the watchers in our intelligence agencies? Liberals aren’t interested in that job

I’m just old enough to remember when liberals and major media organizations believed America’s national security apparatus had to be closely monitored to protect our civil liberties.

The liberals and journalists brought to light the horrific abuses of power that J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI and the National Security Agency undertook in the 1960’s against Martin Luther King and others. A couple years ago they were shocked at revelations that shoddy forensic analysis by the FBI crime lab had contributed to more than one-quarter of 329 DNA-exoneration cases since 1989.

In the 1970s, liberal crusaders such as the late Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, exposed controversial CIA covert actions against foreign leaders and U.S. citizens. More recently, while many liberals deplored Edward Snowden’s leaks revealing how extensive U.S. government snooping has become, they also agreed that information he revealed showed the need for reforms.

But all of that was forgotten this week as Washington liberals rushed to microphones to demand that the “Nunes memo” – from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. – be kept from the American people. Their sympathetic friends in the media were quick to give their complaints blanket and largely unskeptical coverage.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Thursday claiming “dangerous partisanship among many House Republicans seems to have taken precedent over the oath we all take to protect our nation.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the Nunes memo “dangerous” and “illegitimate,” and called on Ryan to remove Nunes as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

But neither Schumer nor Pelosi have apparently read the memo, which is available so far only to House members. Some members who’ve seen it say it paints a disturbing picture of violations of civil liberties and partisan bias. – READ MORE

Hours before the expected release of a damning memo on FBI spying abuses, President Trump unleashed an early-morning tweet at a Justice Department he said has been “politicized” by Democrats.

The shot at the Justice Department came after much back and forth between the Department and its subsidiary FBI, which have argued against release of a memo summarizing the House Permanent Select Comittee on Intelligence probe of the department’s investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

GOP-led House investigators believe the FBI used a dubious dossier initially prepared as campaign opposition research to get permission from a secret federal court to eavesdrop on Trump campaign and transition team communications. – READ MORE

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

Looking forward to the FBI speaking up during their sentencing hearings. https://t.co/jDZ79Qpufy — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2018

The place where you worked for a decade, and where all FBI agents in Washington work now, is named after J. Edgar Hoover, and a sign honoring him sits in front of that building https://t.co/6lrpAlZcCS https://t.co/n7PPea581z — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 1, 2018

IIRC, Joe McCarthy spun fevered conspiracy theories about Russians controlling the government. https://t.co/3AXDdOtm6V — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 1, 2018

It’s cool how James Comey just gets to pretend he’s a great guy now. https://t.co/2WMxrBTKXc — White Sammy Sosa (@CoryMizer) February 1, 2018

There won’t be a single street, school, or thruway named for you either. The #Comey name might only be a prosecutorial file with things like #perjury #FBICorruption #ObstructionOfJustice Just think you could share a cell with so may of your friends — Shelly Moore (@ShellyMooreBB13) February 1, 2018

No, Mr. Comey. America needs its top law enforcement agency and the Department of Justice to cease being tools for political parties to use in the middle of key elections. It needs the FBI to go after people, no matter what their last name is, when they CLEARLY break the law. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) February 2, 2018

You mean like this weasel?! pic.twitter.com/67AS1HjMII — Cindy Lynniska (@pinkieclc) February 2, 2018

Why the F is James Comey tweeting about how Sen Joe McCarthy is not at all respected after Comey & his FBI took McCarthyism & used it as an excuse to stage a coup? Did you forget who you are Jim? — name redacted (@nameredacted5) February 1, 2018

I wonder if @Comey is trolling or he is diabolical: McCarthy could have only dreamt of have had in his disposal the tools @Comey deployed in his RUSSIA scare. I mean, how does exposing a McCarthy/worse than Nixon type Russia vendetta/political spying amount to being McCarthy? pic.twitter.com/uJc43V3lmt — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 1, 2018

James “Sanctimony” Comey with tonight’s Sermonette https://t.co/aeddzjKkFS — Think That It Might (@bluntedpurpose) February 1, 2018

I wonder if they have twitter in prison? https://t.co/p0AyfA0tEs — #ReleaseTheMemo (@Texastrue11) February 1, 2018