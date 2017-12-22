True Pundit

Will the Real Loser Please Stand Up: Don Jr. Has a Message for Rapper Who Refuses to Back Off His Dad

Posted on
Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem hasn’t been shy about his thoughts on President Donald Trump, so the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter air his grievances with the recording artist.

In a recent interview, Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall Mathers, said, “I want him to answer me because I got ideas for all kinds of s— to say back to him if he does.”

Trump Jr. responded with the tweet, using the hashtag “#WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp” in reference to Mathers’ iconic song, “Real Slim Shady.”

“I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me,” the rapper said. – READ MORE

