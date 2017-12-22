Will the Real Loser Please Stand Up: Don Jr. Has a Message for Rapper Who Refuses to Back Off His Dad

Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem hasn’t been shy about his thoughts on President Donald Trump, so the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter air his grievances with the recording artist.

It’s a bit odd that he’s admitting to having prepared heavily to take on a 70 year old politician. Probably not the best look. So much for freestyle. #WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp https://t.co/suToF4D193 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 19, 2017

In a recent interview, Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall Mathers, said, “I want him to answer me because I got ideas for all kinds of s— to say back to him if he does.”

Trump Jr. responded with the tweet, using the hashtag “#WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp” in reference to Mathers’ iconic song, “Real Slim Shady.”

“I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me,” the rapper said. – READ MORE

