Will the media ask questions about an FBI cover-up or become complicit in it?

We may be about to learn if the mainstream media can walk and cover two important but related stories at the same time.

For over a year the media have breathlessly followed every turn in the probes of Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, along with any possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

But now a new story is about to bust open, involving Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes sent a letter Thursday to the Justice Department demanding compliance by Wednesday with the subpoenas his committee issued for information on how the department and its FBI subsidiary have handled the Russia probe.

If the Justice Department stonewalls, the House could launch contempt proceedings or even vote to declassify and release some of the documents.

Nunes didn’t mince words in his letter. Noting the four months of stonewalling he’s gotten, he concluded that “at this point it seems the DOJ (Justice Department) and FBI need to be investigating themselves.” – READ MORE

