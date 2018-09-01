Will Jerry Brown commute sentences of every death row inmate in one of his last acts as California governor?

But as Jerry Brown’s tenure as governor of California draws to a close in January, capital punishment supporters have raised the specter that he could commute many, if not all, of the sentences.

On March 28, California’s Supreme Court issued an administrative order making it possible for Brown to commute the sentences or grant clemency.

Michele Hanisee, president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys in Los Angeles County, told the Orange County Register earlier this week that this removes any impediment Brown may have faced. Before that, a governor had to get the approval of the majority of the state Supreme Court in the case of an inmate with two or more felony convictions.

“They basically have green-lighted the governor to grant clemency to anyone…and said they won’t interfere,” she said.

California has the largest death row population in the country, but only 13 have been executed since capital punishment was reintroduced to the state in 1978, with the last one occurring in 2006. Appeals that drag out for many years are common. Last year, there were 400 death penalty appeals pending.

Despite its liberal reputation, more than half of California’s residents have expressed support for the death penalty, striking down referenda calling for it to end. – READ MORE

Governor Jerry Brown has pardoned an anti-ICE activist facing deportation who helped advance the effort to turn California into a so-called “sanctuary state.”

Phal Sok was among three Cambodian refugees with criminal records who recentlyhad their past crimes absolved by the state’s top executive. Although Sok has been lawfully present in this country since his arrival in the early 1980s, his rap sheet included three felony convictions that made him a deportation target.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the pardons “wipe the crimes off the California Department of Justice and FBI books.”

MUST READ: I Earned My Freedom From Prison, Now I Face Deportation By @YouthJusticeLA Organizer Phal Sok #not1morehttps://t.co/KkOZe1bMnK pic.twitter.com/kNCTf3GnP4 — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) September 27, 2017

Brown said Sok is currently under removal proceedings. However, the pardon could eliminate the federal government’s justification for deporting him. – READ MORE