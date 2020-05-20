Will government mandate COVID-19 vaccinations?

When a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, I will be one of the first in line. But the fact is U.S. adults tend to have low vaccination rates. If the government determines that vaccinations are essential to stemming the spread of the disease, would it – could it – mandate vaccination compliance? Apparently, it can — and it might.

Many medical experts believe that developing one or more COVID-19 vaccines is the key to reopening the economy and returning to our normal lives. For example, the Mayo Clinic says, “A vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic.”

The pharmaceutical industry has shifted into overdrive to find a vaccine effective against the coronavirus. Drug maker AstraZeneca hopes to have 30 million doses of its vaccine available in the U.K. by September. And Moderna just announced very promising results from its initial clinical trials.

But here’s the problem: The majority of U.S. adults delay or skip vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages adults to be immunized for a range of diseases. The flu vaccine leads the CDC’s list that includes tetanus and diphtheria every 10 years, shingles, pneumonia and several others.

Consider the flu vaccine. It is one of the most affordable and accessible vaccines available, and yet the CDC reports the adult vaccination rate over the past decade has ranged between 40 and 45 percent.

Fortunately, the same 10-year graph shows a much higher flu vaccination rate among older Americans: Between 65 and 68 percent for seniors. But only about 30 to 35 percent for 18-49 year-olds. – READ MORE

