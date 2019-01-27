Will Chris Christie challenge Trump in 2020? ‘Never say never,’ former governor says

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hasn’t ruled out challenging President Trump in 2020 as his scathing book indicting the administration nears release next week.

Christie, who ran for president 2016 but dropped out during the Republican primaries and went on to support Trump, spoke in Riverside County, Calif., this week at an event that was part of the Desert Town Hall Speakers Series.

In recent weeks, ahead of his book release titled “Let Me Finish: Trump, The Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics,” Christie has been making many public addresses, fueling speculation that he may challenge Trump in 2020.

“Never say never,” he told the audience in Indian Wells after being asked whether he will seek the White House, KESQ-TV of Palm Springs reported.

Christie went on to say that other candidates in the past, such as former President Ronald Reagan, suffered defeats before eventually winning.

“Once you’ve got this in your blood, it’s hard to get rid of it,” he said. – READ MORE