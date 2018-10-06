Wildly Anti-Trump CA Congressman Insists Ford Spoke ‘Her Truth’

A wildly anti-Trump California congressman decided to wax eloquent vis-a-vis the testimony of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, asserting that Ford spoke “her truth.”

When truth rings, you cannot unhear it. Dr. Ford spoke her truth. And it’s ringing. #BelieveSurvivors — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 5, 2018

Who could ignore this? These #Kavanaugh classmates have NOTHING to gain by doing this and a lot to lose. Respectfully, @JeffFlake, three more credible people are telling you a nominee for the Supreme Court lied to you. This has to matter. https://t.co/ftVU7sFSYo — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 5, 2018

It's funny how that works, the idea of separate truths.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-ca) Mocked Sen. Susan Collins (R-me) Late Wednesday Night About Threats She And Her Staff Received Over The Nomination Of Brett Kavanaugh.

“Boo hoo hoo. You’re a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can’t sleep in her home tonight because of threats,” Swalwell tweeted, referring to reports Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has received death threats. “She’s on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush through a hearing.”

In his now-deleted tweet, Swalwell — who is considering a presidential run in 2020 — responded to a Hill article detailing the threatening voicemails and phone calls Collins’ office received:

“My office has received some pretty ugly voicemails, threats, terrible things said to my staff,” Collins said in an interview with WVOM on Wednesday.

“We’ve had some very abusive callers. … We’ve had some very vulgar calls and sort of harassing the staff,” Steve Abbot, Collins’s chief of staff, told a Maine TV station at the time.

"Have you seen the emails … where he talked about Roe v. Wade not being settled law. He [bleeped] lied to you. How [bleeped] naive do you have to be?" the caller in the voicemail said.