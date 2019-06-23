WILD WEST: Illegals cross into US — then OPEN FIRE on border wall! (VIDEO)

Surveillance video caught illegal aliens crossing the border into the US, then opening fire on the border wall in the Yuma Sector of Arizona.

#YumaSector #USBP camera operators observe a subject cross illegally from Mexico Thursday and shoot multiple times at the border wall near San Luis, Arizona. @CBP #NationalSecurity Details: https://t.co/mRmcFBFKL6 pic.twitter.com/Yzc4TtUk46 — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 22, 2019

The black-and-white video shows several individuals milling around with one indiscriminately firing a handgun at the steel barrier near San Luis.

According to Customs and Border Protection:

At approximately 2:55 a.m., camera operators viewed five subjects standing on the west side of the border after they illegally crossed into the United States. The group had traversed east through the dry Colorado riverbed. One of the subjects was seen shooting several times toward the secondary border wall west of San Luis.

A short time later, a truck arrived from Mexico and picked up all five subjects. The individuals crossed back into Mexico and drove away on a nearby Mexican highway before agents could respond. – read more