Crime Security
WILD VIDEO: Police Engaged in High Speed Pursuit of Army Tank on I-95
So far the tank is winning.
Police are pursuing a tank that was stolen from Fort Pickett.
The tank was spotted along 460 in Dinwiddie, VA then it was spotted on interstate 85 and interstate 95.
The latest known spot is passing Chippenham Parkway on 95 North.
This story is developing.
Richmond 2Day