WILD VIDEO: Police Engaged in High Speed Pursuit of Army Tank on I-95

So far the tank is winning.

Police are pursuing a tank that was stolen from Fort Pickett.

The tank was spotted along 460 in Dinwiddie, VA then it was spotted on interstate 85 and interstate 95.

The latest known spot is passing Chippenham Parkway on 95 North.

This story is developing.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1