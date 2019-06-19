WILD: VIDEO Of Insane Brawl Among Adults At Little League Game Goes Viral; Police Looking For Info

The incident took place at the baseball field at Westgate Elementary School in Lakewood, Colorado on June 15, the Lakewood Police Department reported in a tweet Tuesday that includes video of several men at the game exchanging punches while others attempt to break up the rapidly escalating brawl.

The police department engaged in some unsubtle shaming in their release of the footage, stressing that those involved are “adults.” The department also noted that they are particularly interested in any information on a guy in a white shirt and teal shorts who can be seen repeatedly punching people. “Several” of the others have already been cited, the department stated.

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

