VIDEO: Daytona 500 Ends With Fiery, Frightening Crash at Finish Line

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman’s car was flipped at the line.

We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. This story is developing.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman’s car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Scary finish at #DAYTONA500 when leader Ryan Newman flipped right before the finish. Denny Hamlin wins but all thoughts on Newman right now. pic.twitter.com/Fltj5w5d2g — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 18, 2020