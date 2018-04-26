Wild sex parties in upscale Colorado community upsetting the neighbors

Sex parties hosted in one of Colorado’s nicest communities are angering neighbors who say it’s time to take action.

Residents on Avery Way in Castle Rock say organized sex parties at one home are causing parking problems and noise, but they are most concerned with the sexual nature of the events and any exposure to children.

One neighbor, who declined to provide her full identity, said she received a copy of a party invitation from an anonymous person who is concerned about the events.

It shows 400 guests were invited with 87 people, including 35 couples, sending a “yes” RSVP.

“I think it is disgusting,” she said.

The invitation references the “Thunderstorm Play Palace” and boasts a 7,500-square-foot dwelling with every amenity, including alcohol, food (complete with a vegetarian menu) and chocolate fountain.

The risqué invitation also advises guests to bring their own condoms and show respect for the “new furniture.” – READ MORE

