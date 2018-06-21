Uncategorized
Wikileaks Publishes Database of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees
More proof that Julian Assange is likely not running Wikileaks any longer, as the group has morphed from journalism and now gone full vigilante.
This is not something Assange would likely spearhead.
“WikiLeaks publishes ICEPatrol, a searchable archive of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees with LinkedIn profiles. WL is making this dataset available again, after it was taken down, as a part of its anti-censorship mission.”
BREAKING. WikiLeaks publishes ICEPatrol, a searchable archive of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees with LinkedIn profiles. WL is making this dataset available again, after it was taken down, as a part of its anti-censorship mission. https://t.co/9a3e6bZPb1
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 22, 2018
The roll out isn’t going so well;
WOW.
THIS IS DISGUSTING.
You're endangering people's lives!
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) June 22, 2018