WikiLeaks Private Messages About ‘Sadistic Sociopath’ Hillary Leaked

Leading up to the 2016 election, Julian Assange made no bones publicly about his opposition to Hillary Clinton, so to find out in private messages just leaked to The Intercept that he believed her presidency would be far worse than a Republican presidency is unsurprising. That said, some of the leaked “low security channel” messages between Assange and various WikiLeaks’ key online boosters contain some juicy quotes about Clinton, as well as an unfiltered insight into Assange’s approach to the 2016 election.

Assange’s WikiLeaks played a significant role in the 2016 election by leaking politically-damaging internal emails from the Democratic Party and Clinton allies. In the WikiLeaks chats shared with The Intercept, some of Assange’s motives for his campaign against Clinton are spelled out in black and white.

“We believe it would be much better for GOP to win,” he wrote on November 19, 2015, in a private Twitter direct message with the group of high-level supporters. “Dems+Media+liberals woudl then form a block to reign in their worst qualities. With Hillary in charge, GOP will be pushing for her worst qualities., dems+media+neoliberals will be mute.”

Two minutes later, he added his most scathing criticism of Clinton: “She’s a bright, well connected, sadistic sociopath.” – READ MORE

