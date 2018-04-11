True Pundit

WikiLeaks offers $100,000 reward for Syria chemical attack info

WikiLeaks wants to get to the bottom of who launched a chemical attack in Syria on Saturday.

“WikiLeaks issues a US$100,000 reward for confidential official information (intercepts, reports) showing who is responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria,” the group tweeted today. – READ MORE

WikiLeaks wants to get to the bottom of who launched a chemical attack in Syria on Saturday. WikiLeaks issues a US$100,000 reward for confidential official information (intercepts, reports) showing to who is responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria.

