WikiLeaks offers $100,000 reward for Syria chemical attack info

WikiLeaks wants to get to the bottom of who launched a chemical attack in Syria on Saturday.

WikiLeaks issues a US$100,000 reward for confidential official information (intercepts, reports) showing to who is responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria. Send information here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 9, 2018

“WikiLeaks issues a US$100,000 reward for confidential official information (intercepts, reports) showing who is responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria,” the group tweeted today. – READ MORE

