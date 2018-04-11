World
WikiLeaks offers $100,000 reward for Syria chemical attack info
WikiLeaks wants to get to the bottom of who launched a chemical attack in Syria on Saturday.
WikiLeaks issues a US$100,000 reward for confidential official information (intercepts, reports) showing to who is responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria.
Send information here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 9, 2018
“WikiLeaks issues a US$100,000 reward for confidential official information (intercepts, reports) showing who is responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria,” the group tweeted today. – READ MORE
