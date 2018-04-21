View our Privacy Policy

WikiLeaks fires back at Democrat lawsuit – and they want to take action: ‘discovery is going to be amazing fun’

The official account for WikiLeaks tweeted that they were looking to file a countersuit against the Democratic party, which sued the organization Friday along with the Trump campaign and the Russian government for alleged collusion.

“The Democrats are suing @WikiLeaks and [WikiLeaks founder] @JulianAssange for revealing how the DNC rigged the Democratic primaries,” they tweeted.

“Help us counter-sue. We’ve never lost a publishing case and discovery is going to be amazing fun,” the tweeted added, with a link to a donations page.

The federal lawsuit claims that the three defendants colluded in order to sway the 2016 election unfairly for the Trump campaign. “The conspiracy constituted an act of previously unimaginable treachery: the campaign of the presidential nominee of a major party in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency,” the DNC alleges. – READ MORE

