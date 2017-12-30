Wikileaks Drops Bombshell Proof of New York Times Colluding with Hillary Clinton

That didn’t take long.

Hours after the New York Times dropped yet another thinly-sourced Trump Russia conspiracy collusion story, Wikileaks pounded the washed-up partisan newspaper with a heavy dose of journalistic reality

The kind that can leave a nasty scar.

New cable shows New York Times "reporter" Scott Shane handed over Cablegate's secret country by country publication schedule to the US government giving the State Department (then headed by Hillary Clinton) up to a week in advance to spin the revelations or create diversions. pic.twitter.com/DHpqxiXOWJ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 31, 2017