WikiLeaks on Friday confirmed that founder Julian Assange’s cat is safe after Assange’s arrest.

“We can confirm that Assange’s cat is safe,” the organization tweeted Saturday.

“Assange asked his lawyers to rescue him from embassy threats in mid-October. They will be reunited in freedom,” it added.

Assange was arrested Thursday by authorities in London, who cited charges he is facing in the U.S.