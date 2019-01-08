WikiLeaks’ Assange issues official denial of Trump election contacts

WikiLeaks director Julian Assange said on Monday that his anti-secrecy organization never provided election information to Donald Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone or to Jerome Corsi, a conservative author and conspiracy advocate.

He made the claims in a paper posted on his official Twitter account.

Wikileaks during the campaign posted thousands of emails the U.S. said were stolen by Russian intelligence officers who now stand indicted by a grand jury on evidence presented by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Both Mr. Stone and Mr. Corsi have taken to TV and social media to proclaim their innocence as Mr. Muller investigates them in his Trump-Russia collusion probe.

The suspicion is that both got information from Wikileaks before it dispensed emails from Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, beginning Oct. 7, 2016.

The WikiLeaks document seeks to rebut what it calls “false and defamatory” charges, many of which appeared in mainstream media publications such as the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper. – READ MORE