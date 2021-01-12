Wife of Rand Paul Slams Twitter for Allowing Threats Against Her Husband

Amid censorship and removal of President Trump from certain platforms, Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), took to Twitter on Sunday where she slammed the tech giant for not removing threats against her husband.

“Hey @jack, remember how for the last three years you have allowed thousands of hateful tweets celebrating my husband’s assault and encouraging more violence against him? I do,” wrote Paul’s wife in a tweet.

In 2017, Paul suffered an attack from his neighbor which left him with six broken ribs and the removal of part of his lung.

As noted by the Daily Wire, “At the end of December, a man who was named ‘National Teacher of the Year’ in 2019 by the Council of Chief State School Officers tweeted that the neighbors of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should act like a ‘true Kentucky hero’” like Paul’s neighbor. – READ MORE

