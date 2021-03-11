Wife of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio urges residents to ‘physically intervene’ in violent crime — just months after she got him to defund police

Chirlane McCray — wife of far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — is urging residents to “physically intervene” when they witness violent crimes taking place.

McCray’s appeal, which she posted to Twitter on Saturday, comes amid a spike in violent crime, particularly against the Asian community:

As attacks on Asian American communities continue, we’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment. I know that can be frightening when you aren’t sure what to do or say, but you can learn. — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) March 6, 2021

“We’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment,” she wrote. “I know that can be frightening when you aren’t sure what to do or say, but you can learn.”

One might call McCray’s request a bit draw-dropping, particularly after the stabbing death of 46-year-old Yong Zheng — a husband and father — after he intervened in a Brooklyn robbery Feb. 26.

What’s more, last June, McCray influenced her husband to shift funds from the New York Police Department’s $6 billion budget to “youth initiatives and social services,” the New York Post reported. She added to the paper: “I talked to my husband about it, and I encouraged him to find — help us find — ways to do that because you know, it’s something I know from my heart.” – READ MORE

