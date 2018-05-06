Security TV World
Wife of Convicted Terrorist Recruiter Gives ISIS Salute at Courthouse (VIDEO)
An Islamic State group recruiter’s wife gave the terrorist organization’s one-fingered salute outside an Australian court after being convicted for refusing to stand before a judge.
Moutia Elzahed, covered head to toe in a black niqab, refused to stand before District Court Judge Audrey Balla during court proceedings in 2016, claiming she only stood for Allah, according to The Associated Press.
Elzahed became the first person in Australian history on Friday to be convicted under a 2016 law that outlawed refusing to stand before a judge.
Magistrate Carolyn Huntsman would not stand for such conduct, however, when she delivered Elzahed’s conviction. – READ MORE
