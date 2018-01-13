Wife Beater Sean Penn: Donald Trump Is ‘An Enemy of Mankind’

Actor Sean Penn blasted President Donald Trump in a Time Magazine op-ed late Friday, calling him an “enemy of mankind” and “enemy of the state.”

Penn, known for his roles as Jeff Spicoli in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and as the titular character in “Milk,” expressed outrage at Trump’s reported admonishment of third world countries.

He criticized Trump for singling out Haiti, which was rocked by a massive earthquake in 2010.

Penn said he can still smell the “blood and death” that greeted him when he touched down in the island nation during relief efforts and said Trump’s words about the nation were “disgraceful.”