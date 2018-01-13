True Pundit

Wife Beater Sean Penn: Donald Trump Is ‘An Enemy of Mankind’

Posted on by
Actor Sean Penn blasted President Donald Trump in a Time Magazine op-ed late Friday, calling him an “enemy of mankind” and “enemy of the state.”

Penn, known for his roles as Jeff Spicoli in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and as the titular character in “Milk,” expressed outrage at Trump’s reported admonishment of third world countries.

He criticized Trump for singling out Haiti, which was rocked by a massive earthquake in 2010.

Penn said he can still smell the “blood and death” that greeted him when he touched down in the island nation during relief efforts and said Trump’s words about the nation were “disgraceful.”

He said many Haitians who sought refuge in the United States did indeed come with lower educational attainment and wealth, but that those same people worked hard to excel in the fields they chose.

