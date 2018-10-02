WICKED: Leftist Cartoon Mocks Kavanaugh’s 10-Year-Old Daughter

Following the new low established by USA Today castigating Brett Kavanaugh as a potential pedophile who should stay away from children, the Illinois Times published a wickedly evil cartoon that mocks the judge’s 10-year-old daughter, depicted praying for Kavanaugh’s accuser, according to The American Conservative.

Though the powerful testimony by Kavanaugh last Thursday offered more than a few tearful moments, none came anywhere close to Kavanaugh recalling his daughter’s grace towards Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing her father of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago.

“The other night, Ashley and my daughter, Liz, said their prayers,” Kavanaugh choked up as he continued. “Little Liza, all of 10 years old, said to Ashley, we should pray for the woman. That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old. We mean no ill will.”

Leaving no earth unscorched in the campaign to destroy this man, Chris Britt at the Illinois Times published this grotesque cartoon