‘Why Wouldn’t We Win?’ Donald Trump Celebrates Successful Republican Primaries

President Donald Trump celebrated the conclusion of several Republican primaries across the country and looked forward to the midterm elections.

“The Republican Party had a great night,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November.”

Trump signaled optimism that Republicans would do well in the midterms.

“The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?” – READ MORE

