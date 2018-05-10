‘Why Wouldn’t We Win?’ Donald Trump Celebrates Successful Republican Primaries

President Donald Trump celebrated the conclusion of several Republican primaries across the country and looked forward to the midterm elections.

“The Republican Party had a great night,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November.”

The Republican Party had a great night. Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November. The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs. His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Trump signaled optimism that Republicans would do well in the midterms.

“The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1