Why Would Anyone Want to Live in Austin Anymore After What the Travis County DA Just Did?

Most police officers do heroic things when they’re needed to. Earlier this week in Austin, Texas, police officers pulled a man from a burning truck just before it exploded. The footage the police body cameras captured looks like a scene from the hit cop show The Rookie. Which, by the way, is quite good when it’s at its best.

These are the officers who put themselves at risk and saved that man from certain death.

Officers Pineda and Carrera received a chief’s coin of recognition for their heroic actions yesterday, in saving a man’s life from the vehicle fire. Please join me in recognizing these two for their quick-thinking and bravery! #OneAustinSaferTogether pic.twitter.com/8RntWzlPxi — Asst. Chief Robin Henderson (@Chief_Henderson) May 26, 2021

When they’re not saving lives, Austin police are often dealing with the likes of David Olmos.

Olmos isn’t a household name unless you know the Texas prison system well. Austin police certainly know him and his body of work. The eight-time felon convict was arrested (again) on May 25, 2021, after he had allegedly carjacked and gone on a crime spree, including multiple armed robberies across Austin.

Olmos’s recent rap sheet is eye-watering. According to a report PJ Media has obtained, he has confessed to a crime spree that includes 10 armed robberies in 10 days.

Prior to this, Olmos has been convicted of eight felonies. Olmos’ most recent conviction came on February 11, 2019, in Travis County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. That got him five years. He didn’t serve that time.

Olmos was released on November 2, 2020, and was set to remain on parole until October of 2023. – READ MORE

