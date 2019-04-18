‘Why? WHY?’: Nicolle Wallace Completely Loses It After Barr Presser (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace exploded in the aftermath of Attorney General Bill Barr’s press conference Thursday morning. Wallace’s mental condition visibly deteriorated during the course one particularly impassioned rant, in which she smeared Barr as “shill” and a “human shield” for the President, until she was reduced to repeatedly crying, “Why? Why?”

The grief-stricken Deadline: White House host began her tirade with a number of accusations at the President: “As the country’s chief executive, he sat in his pajamas watching Fox & Friends maligning the FBI, maligning Robert Mueller, maligning Rod Rosenstein.”

She then turned her ire to Barr: “And what the country’s Attorney General did was walk in there and back up the guy doing the kicking.”

“Why?” She demanded. “Why?” – read more