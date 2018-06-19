True Pundit

Why Weren’t Liberals Furious About These Photos Of Illegal Immigrant Detentions Under Obama?

Barack Obama deported more people than any president in history and reached a record number — 97,000 — of criminal prosecutions in 2013 for illegal border crossings. Breitbart Texas reporter Brandon Darby toured detention facilities under the Obama administration.

“’Cages’ — The chainlink partitions in the holding facilities at border are the exact same ones we showed you during the Obama Admin. Why didn’t you care then?” Darby tweeted this weekend as the outrage raged over Trump’s use of detention facilities. Darby followed up with a series of photos of the facilities that he published in 2014 – READ MORE

Why Weren’t Liberals Furious About These Photos Of Illegal Immigrant Detentions Under Obama?

Photos of the facilities from 2014

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
