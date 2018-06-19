Why Weren’t Liberals Furious About These Photos Of Illegal Immigrant Detentions Under Obama?

Barack Obama deported more people than any president in history and reached a record number — 97,000 — of criminal prosecutions in 2013 for illegal border crossings. Breitbart Texas reporter Brandon Darby toured detention facilities under the Obama administration.

Image #1 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/GHYfs4a7sO — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #2 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/5s31QgL9sH — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #3 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/m2Pjy59FR4 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #4 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/NHoQiRL4fP — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #5 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/dakVvUY31E — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #10 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/UymvqBoy3o — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #11 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/yUXq5zS5zm — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #13 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/H6wF2xFowo — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #15 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/8Te1RcNq60 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #21 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/dDyr15YHt8 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #24 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/TqHZekXXSm — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #25 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/ItuLQPwCwo — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #28 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/L2DB2RxG8N — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #31 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/HwgOEFIfZ3 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

“’Cages’ — The chainlink partitions in the holding facilities at border are the exact same ones we showed you during the Obama Admin. Why didn’t you care then?” Darby tweeted this weekend as the outrage raged over Trump’s use of detention facilities. Darby followed up with a series of photos of the facilities that he published in 2014 – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1