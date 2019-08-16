Why Were Hillary Clinton’s Emails Blind-Copied To Gmail Address Named After Chinese Firm?

All but four of the 30,490 emails from Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized email server were forwarded to a private Google email address featuring the name of a Chinese company, according to documents released on Aug. 15.

Jeannette McMillian, an attorney for the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG), told Congress that this email with the name of a Chinese company appeared to serve as a “live dropbox” for all of Clinton’s emails. pic.twitter.com/U6ftETvFoh — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) August 15, 2019

Virtually every email which was sent to and received on the Clinton server was forwarded to “[email protected],” the documents show.

McMillian told Congress that the Carter Heavy Industries email address in the Clinton-email metadata was set up to receive a copy of every email sent and received as they were sent, even if the intended addressee was different. pic.twitter.com/ccmUhnH31I — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) August 15, 2019

Frank Rucker, the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG) investigator who spotted the anomaly, searched Google for “Carter Heavy Industries” and came up with results for Shandong Carter Heavy Industry Co., Ltd, a Chinese manufacturer of excavators and heavy machinery, according to the documents.

Rucker and ICIG attorney Jeanette McMillian told the FBI about the anomaly on Feb. 18, 2016, at a meeting which included Peter Strzok, who had just taken over as the section chief heading the probe. Rucker told Congress that Strzok was "aloof and dismissive" and didn't ask many questions.